Ben Simmons, Sixers (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) The Philadelphia 76ers dropped their third and final home game to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, losing Game 7 of the second-round series 103-96. In the team’s last 70 home games, the Sixers are 61-9. But the old adage holds true. Playoff basketball is different than regular season basketball. Some guys (Joel Embiid) are built for both, others (Ben Simmons) are not. After passing up a wide open dunk attempt with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter and forcing it to a doubled Matisse Thybulle, Joel and the city saw enough from Benjamin ‘Fraud’ Simmons.