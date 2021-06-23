Cancel
Laurel County, KY

Laurel County Police Recover Stolen Truck And Make Arrest

By Dave Begley
wtloam.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel County Sheriff John Root says K-9 Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Travis Napier recovered a stolen vehicle and made an arrest in the case this week. Police developed information on a possible location of a stolen 1998 Dodge Dakota truck which was reported stolen. Deputies found the truck sitting in a driveway off Curry Road. During the investigation deputies determined 27-year-old Tanner Scalf was in possession of the truck and took him into custody. Scalf was charged with receiving stolen property. He also had an outstanding warrant regarding a stolen gun. Scalf was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

www.wtloam.com
