United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL) today announced the purchase of 270 new Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus aircraft - the largest combined order in the airline's history and the biggest by an individual carrier in the last decade. The 'United Next' plan will have a transformational effect on the customer experience and is expected to increase the total number of available seats per domestic departure by almost 30%, significantly lower carbon emissions per seat and create tens of thousands of quality, unionized jobs by 2026, all efforts that will have a positive, ripple effect across the broader U.S. economy.