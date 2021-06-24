Return to summer weather...

It's been quite the week of weather, and it's only Wednesday! Monday's heat, humidity, and cold front produced severe thunderstorms in our area, with wind damage and hail reported north and south of the Mohawk Valley. A tornado warning was issued for a rotating storm in Herkimer County Monday evening. Turns out, there wasn't a tornado with that particular storm. There was a tornado to our west, though, earlier in the day. This took place in Dryden, which is about halfway between Cortland and Ithaca.