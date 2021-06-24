Boardman Township Fire Department Looking For Community Members To Join New Committee

The Boardman Township Fire Department is looking for strong community voices to join their new committee to plan their future.

The department, like many others across the country, has been seeing a staffing shortage.

If nothing is done, they estimate their medical rescue unit will be shut down within six months, and the entire department within five years.

Last week, the Fire Chief approached the township board to form a committee to tackle the issue, consisting of two board members, two fire department members, and two community members.

They say they hope to find someone who is for and one that is against the department, in order to form a balanced committee.

“The plan is to figure out what our options are and what are the best options for our community and our department,” said Andrew Killingsworth, Captain of the Boardman Township Fire and Rescue. “And you get a group together and get that discussion going and we’re hoping that that will bring those ideas to the table much easier.”

Anyone interested in applying should contact the Boardman Township Fire Department on their Facebook page.