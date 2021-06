On June 27, 2021, at 4:47 p.m., Charlottesville Police Department officers responded for shots fired in the 300 block of Riverside Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located multiple shell casings and a white sedan overturned on its side. Witnesses reported unknown subjects shooting at an occupied vehicle parked on Riverside Avenue. The driver of the vehicle attempted to leave the area but struck another vehicle, causing it to overturn. No injuries were reported from the shooting or the crash, despite the vehicle being struck by gunfire. The suspects left the area on foot. A separate unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire in addition to a residence on Riverside Avenue.