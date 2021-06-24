Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

UCLA International Institute welcomes new directors

By Peggy McInerny
Asia Media
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of centers in the UCLA International Institute will welcome new leaders on July 1, with long-serving directors stepping down after many years of service. Historian George Dutton, professor in the department of Asian languages and cultures, will step down as director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies after serving eight years in the position. During Dutton’s tenure, the center and its Title VI partner center at UC Berkeley have been working to create a network of Southeast Asian studies scholars in the University of California and California State University systems by holding numerous faculty talks, graduate workshops and conferences.

newsroom.ucla.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Education
Berkeley, CA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Movements#Latin American Studies#Sociology#Title Vi#Uc Berkeley#Southeast Asian#Indigenous#Terraciano#Uc Santa Cruz#Luso Brazilian#Portuguese#Focus Brazil 2020 Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Immigration
Country
Philippines
News Break
UCLA
Country
Brazil
Related
Huntsville, TXshsu.edu

College of Criminal Justice Welcomes New Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

The College of Criminal Justice at Sam Houston State University has announced the appointment of Nu’Nicka Epps as the new Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). This new role will be responsible for implementing strategies to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for the College of Criminal Justice. Epps will also be on the Executive Leadership Team and serve as the head of diversity efforts. This appointment is just the first of many new initiatives that the College of Criminal Justice plans to roll out during Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion month.
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

Saint Louis Art Museum appoints new director, first woman to lead the institution in 142 years

The Saint Louis Art Museum has a new director: Min Jung Kim, the first female director in the museum’s 142-year history. She is also the first woman of color to lead the museum. Brent R. Benjamin, the current Barbara B. Taylor Director of the Saint Louis Art Museum, announced he was retiring in September 2020. Benjamin was named director in 1999. Kim is expected to start her new role later this summer.
CollegesThe Daily Collegian

Ehrenthal named director of Social Science Research Institute

Dr. Deborah Ehrenthal has been named the new director of the Social Science Research Institute (SSRI), effective Sept. 1. Dr. Ehrenthal succeeds Susan McHale, who is returning to her full-time faculty position after 14 years as director. “We would like to thank Dr. McHale for her guidance over the years,”...
Businesscreightontoday.com

Office of Analytics and Institutional Research Announces New Director and Senior Analyst

The Office of Analytics and Institutional Research (AIR) has announced two new members of its team. Buscher’s experience began in recruiting and admissions, spending five years as the senior director of transfer and graduate admissions at the College of Saint Mary. She was also the associate dean of student services at Iowa Western Community College and was responsible for developing a culture of assessment for the Student Services Division and led many initiatives focused on improving student success.
CollegesAsia Media

UCLA Congo Basin Institute receives community engagement award

The UCLA Congo Basin Institute received one of four 2021 W.K. Kellogg Foundation Engagement Scholarship Awards. The awards, given annually by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities and the Engagement Scholarship Consortium, honor programs with an exemplary record of engaging communities with teaching, research and service. “This just further...
Elkins Park, PAsalus.edu

Brianna Brim Appointed Director of the Occupational Therapy Institute

Brianna Brim, MOT, OTR/L, CPAM, CLIPP has been appointed as director of the. Occupational Therapy Institute (OTI), the clinical facility for the Department of Occupational Therapy which recently opened for client care. Located in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia within The Eye Institute, OTI is Salus University’s newest clinical facility, joining The Eye Institute, Pennsylvania Ear Institute and Speech-Language Institute.
Newark, DEthe University of Delaware

Estella Atekwana named dean at University of California, Davis

Estella Atekwana, dean of the University of Delaware College of Earth, Ocean and Environment (CEOE) since 2017, has been named dean of the College of Letters and Science at the University of California, Davis (UCDavis). Her new appointment is effective Aug. 1. “Estella Atekwana has provided inspirational leadership and bold...
Harrisonburg, VAjmu.edu

CoB welcomes new major and program leadership

Pictured (above:) New academic unit head for department of management, Elizabeth Karam. The new academic year brings new leadership to some areas of the College of Business. Elizabeth “Liz” Karam is joining JMU as the academic unit head (AUH) for management. Most recently an associate professor with Texas Tech University’s Rawls College of Business, Karam received her MBA (’06) from Michigan State University and her Ph.D. in organizational behavior and human resource management, also from Michigan State, in 2012. Karam brings with her an academic focus on leadership and a long-standing dedication to diversity.
Educationbusinesswest.com

UMass Donahue Institute Announces Johan Uvin as Next Executive Director

HADLEY — Johan Uvin was announced as the new executive director of the UMass Donahue Institute (UMDI). Uvin continues a strong career in public service at the local and federal levels, and will begin his new role on Aug. 1. “His extensive leadership experience in public service at multiple levels...
CollegesEurekAlert

Baily to receive funding for CIES 2022 conference support

During the 2021-2022 academic year, Supriya Baily, Associate Professor in Mason's College of Education and Human Development (CEHD), will be convening an international conference of the Comparative and International Education Society (CIES). As part of her conference planning efforts, Baily will supervise two graduate research assistants and two wage workers...
CollegesThe Amarillo Pioneer

WTAMU Students to Participate in International Performing Arts Institute

Six West Texas A&M University students will make both sweet music and valuable connections at an international music intensive in July. From July 5 to 25, the students will participate in the International Performing Arts Institute, an auditioned educational experience to be held this year in Fairhope, Ala., that offers performance, career development and training with international operatic and musical theater artists.
Talbot County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Thompson Ag Consulting welcomes two student interns

QUEENSTOWN – As combines start cutting winter barley, Lindsay Thompson and her team welcome two college student interns for the summer — Jennifer Gannon and Kara Hutchison to Thompson Ag Consulting. Both interns were born and raised on family grain farms on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and have been actively involved in their county 4-H and FFA programs.
Raleigh, NCncsu.edu

Office of International Services Welcomes Two New Staff Members

The Office of International Services has welcomed two new staff members. Lexi Hyde joins the team as the new International Student and Scholar Advisor, and Kathryn Behling joins as new Intake Specialist. Meet Lexi Hyde. Lexi was born in Michigan but moved to the Raleigh area in 2008. She completed...
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

New scholarship named for writer Liliana Valenzuela endowed at UAB

Students studying Spanish at the University of Alabama at Birmingham will benefit from a new scholarship which will be awarded for the first time this fall. The Passion for Poetry Endowed Scholarship Honoring Liliana Valenzuela will award $1,000 annually to a student pursuing a Spanish major or minor and currently enrolled in or admitted to a degree-granting program in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures. The endowment has been fully funded and went officially before the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System at its June meeting.
Softwareaithority.com

CMU Software Engineering Institute Announces Establishment Of New AI Division, Names Director

Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute announced the establishment of a new research division dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) engineering and named Matthew Gaston as the new division’s director. A federally funded research and development center, the SEI helps government and industry organizations develop and operate software systems that are...
Charlottesville, VAfa-mag.com

Carole Crawford Joins CFA Institute As Managing Director, Americas Region

The CFA Institute, the Charlottesville, Va.-based association of investment professionals worldwide, has appointed Carole Crawford to the position of managing director for the Americas region, effective July 1, the association announced in a news release. “Carole brings an exceptional skill set to CFA Institute,” said Margaret Franklin, the institute’s president...
Arkansas Stateneareport.com

A-State Science Students Recognized with Summer Research Opportunities

JONESBORO – Several undergraduate and graduate science students in the College of Sciences and Mathematics at Arkansas State University are embarking this summer on new educational enrichment opportunities beyond the campus. Biological sciences student Izzo (Izzeldin) Ahmed was selected as one of the participants in the Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship...
Collegeshottytoddy.com

UM Physics Professor Lands Top Acoustical Society of America Award

A University of Mississippi physics professor has received a prominent award for his contributions to the field of acoustics. Likun Zhang, an assistant professor of physics and astronomy and researcher at the National Center for Physical Acoustics, or NCPA, was bestowed the R. Bruce Lindsay Award from the Acoustical Society of America during its recent 180th meeting.