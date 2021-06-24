UCLA International Institute welcomes new directors

The College of Criminal Justice at Sam Houston State University has announced the appointment of Nu’Nicka Epps as the new Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). This new role will be responsible for implementing strategies to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for the College of Criminal Justice. Epps will also be on the Executive Leadership Team and serve as the head of diversity efforts. This appointment is just the first of many new initiatives that the College of Criminal Justice plans to roll out during Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion month.