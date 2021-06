Gerald "Jerry" Lee Ferguson, 83, of Tipton, Iowa, died suddenly on Monday evening, June 21, 2021, while at his home. On Thursday, June 24, Fry Funeral Home will host a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Kerri Sandusky will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Tipton, at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25. Immediately following the funeral service, Jerry will be laid to rest at the Tipton Masonic Cemetery.