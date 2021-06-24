The Evolution of Vision AI and The Company Seeing It Into The Future
Sixgill LLC Becomes Plainsight, Realizing the Promise of Vision AI for Innovative Enterprises Across Vertical Markets. Plainsight, previously Sixgill LLC, today introduced its new name, brand and position as a proven leader in faster, easier vision AI for enterprise customers across vertical markets. The evolution of the Plainsight brand is another milestone in the company’s history of growth and innovation, marking its position as the leader in vision AI solutions with its streamlined platform, partnerships with leading global technology partners, and successful deployments with the most sought-after startups and recognized Fortune 500 businesses.www.chron.com