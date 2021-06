Mayor’s Press Office 312.744.3334 press@cityofchicago.org. CHICAGO – The Chicago City Council today passed Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot’s Chi Biz Strong Initiative, a bold legislative package that will provide much needed financial relief to thousands of businesses, cut red tape across numerous City processes and deliver new protections for workers and consumers. This initiative, comprised of two ordinances that passed City Council today, will jumpstart Chicago’s recovery while addressing barriers to equitable economic growth that pre-date the pandemic. The Chi Biz Strong Initiative was developed with the broad support of businesses, workers, and advocacy groups and is now becoming law following extensive engagement with stakeholders and Aldermanic Working Groups.