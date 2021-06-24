Joyce Iola Rhoads, 86, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Joyce was born Wednesday, May 22, 1935, the daughter of Leonard James and Joyce Genevieve (Moore) Thompson, in Albia, Iowa. Joyce graduated from Albia High School, with the Class of 1952. On June 14, 1952, she married George Rhoads in Albia, Iowa. Joyce later attended Kirkwood Community College and received an associate's degree in liberal arts. She worked for many years as an administrative assistant for the University of Iowa Hospitals.