Aldi launches £100 garden rocking chair so you can recline alfresco

By Lisa Walden
countryliving.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBudget supermarket Aldi is selling a garden rocking chair so you can relax and recline in style this summer — and it's right at the top of our wish list. Available to pre-order online now, the rope-style Gardenline Rocking Chair (£99.99) has cosy white seat cushions, a powder-coated steel frame, and additional waist padding so you can drift off in complete comfort. Best of all, its curved legs means you can gently rock with your favourite tipple.

www.countryliving.com
