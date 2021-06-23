Aldi launches £100 garden rocking chair so you can recline alfresco
Budget supermarket Aldi is selling a garden rocking chair so you can relax and recline in style this summer — and it's right at the top of our wish list. Available to pre-order online now, the rope-style Gardenline Rocking Chair (£99.99) has cosy white seat cushions, a powder-coated steel frame, and additional waist padding so you can drift off in complete comfort. Best of all, its curved legs means you can gently rock with your favourite tipple.www.countryliving.com