Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Harrison Ford Injured Filming 'Indiana Jones' 5

By Matt McGloin
cosmicbook.news
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Ford has been injured while filming Indiana Jones 5 as the 78-year-old actor has suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene. "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder," a Disney spokesperson confirmed in a statement to EW.com. "Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."

cosmicbook.news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
James Mangold
Person
Thomas Kretschmann
Person
Boyd Holbrook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Jones 5#The Millennium Falcon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Indiana Jones
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesThrillist

Everything We Know About 'Indiana Jones 5'

Harrison Ford will don the fedora and crack the whip one more time. Almost as soon as the controversial Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull swung into theaters back in 2008, nuking fridges and discovering aliens 19 years after Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, fans began to speculate about the possibility of a fifth entry in the beloved adventure series starring Harrison Ford. Would this really be the last time we saw Ford play the snake-hating, fedora-wearing hero? After over a decade of development rumors and behind-the-scenes turmoil, including the sale of LucasFilm to Disney in 2012, the still-untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie is now shooting in London. Ford is back and the hat still fits.
Moviesnewpaper24.com

Indiana Jones 5: Lucasfilm ‘contemplating Younger Indiana Jones reboot’ | Movies | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Indiana Jones 5: Lucasfilm ‘contemplating Younger Indiana Jones reboot’ | Movies | Leisure. After over a decade’s wait, Indiana Jones 5 is lastly in manufacturing and set for launch subsequent yr. Harrison Ford, who will likely be 80 when the blockbuster hits cinemas, is returning for what will likely be his remaining outing because the archaeologist adventurer. However now insiders declare that Disney and Lucasfilm are additionally contemplating rebooting Younger Indiana Jones.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Lucasfilm Is Reportedly Developing Multiple Indiana Jones Games

Star Wars isn’t the only globally known franchise Lucasfilm is looking to make a permanent fixture in the world of gaming, it would seem. The world’s most recognizable archeologist by a country mile, Indiana Jones, could be serving up an altogether different kind of interactive experience to that set in a galaxy far, far away and in multiple different titles, to boot. We already know of one such game thanks to Bethesda’s surprise announcement earlier this year, of course, though according to industry insider Daniel Richtman, this is but the first of several projects currently in the works. Similar to its sci-fi sibling, Lucasfilm is likely scouting existing talent to handle its other lucrative IP, with the aforementioned Fallout and Elder Scrolls creator first to be locked in, so to speak.
MoviesGamespot

Mads Mikkelsen Discusses Replacing Johnny Depp In Next Fantastic Beasts Movie

Mads Mikkelsen is taking over for Johnny Depp in the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the next Fantastic Beasts movie, and now the Hannibal actor has spoken about the change. He told The Sunday Times that he wishes he could have spoken to Depp, but it didn't work out. The actor also discussed how he put his own stamp on the character.
Moviesasumetech.com

Fantastic Beasts 3: ‘It’s creative suicide to copy masterful Johnny Depp’ – Mads Mikkelsen

Last year, Johnny Depp lost his libel case against The Sun newspaper who had referred to him as “a wife beater”, an accusation he strongly denies. Following the UK High Court’s ruling, the 58-year-old was asked by Warner Bros to resign from Fantastic Beasts 3 after shooting just one scene. The Grindelwald star accepted and has since been replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as the Harry Potter prequels villain.
MoviesTVOvermind

Indiana Jones 5 Is Sending Indy to……Space?

The best lesson to learn here is don’t believe everything that you read on Reddit since this is apparently where this rumor was started. And if a person knows anything about the internet, it’s that a rumor is like a wildfire waiting to happen and can spread just as quickly. The idea of seeing a man in his 70s being shot into space is something that goes way beyond anything that Indiana Jones fans would ever want to see in this franchise since Kingdom of the Crystal Skull already stretched the belief of many people to the breaking point. The fact that this upcoming movie is dealing with the Space Race kind of takes away from the allure that the movies had in the first place since the mysticism and religious implications that made the movies work is already being seen to fade as Jones will be seeking a way to stop the Nazis once again. The addition of Mads Mikkelsen is a great way to bring more interest to the movie, but at this time it might not be quite enough since the insane time gap between the movies is more than enough to make a lot of people roll their eyes and look elsewhere.
CelebritiesIGN

Indiana Jones' Fedora Sells For $300K at Auction

The treasure hunter's tools have become the hunted. A fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom sold for a hefty sum on Tuesday during a Prop Store Auction in Los Angeles. The winning bid for the iconic piece of costuming was $300,000. The final...
Moviesbitchute.com

PTPA (Episode # 109): Indiana Jones 5 and Harrison Ford

Pull the Pin Already (Episode # 109): Indiana Jones 5 and Harrison Ford Jim, Mike and Ryan discuss the new Indiana Jones movie coming out and how Harrison Ford got injured. during filming. Find out who is a secret Indiana Jones fan. They discuss ho…
TV Showsjioforme.com

Disney is reportedly developing a young Indiana Jones project

Watching the modern landscape on TV, you would have to say that young person Indiana Jones Chronicle It was far beyond the times. TV shows based on popular movie franchises such as sequels, sequels, spin-offs, and reboots have all been all the rage these days, but the ABC Adventure series was arguably the first of its kind.
Moviesstockmarketpioneer.com

Mads Mikkelsen wishes he could have talked to Johnny Depp about taking over ‘Fantastic Beasts’ role

Mads Mikkelsen wishes he could have spoken Johnny Depp about replacing him in Fantastic Beasts 3, the Hannibal actor revealed in a new interview. Depp was forced out from the franchise after losing his libel suit against The Sun, a British tabloid that referred to him as a “wife beater” in a story referencing allegations he had assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Happened to Jed Clampett’s Wife, Rose Ellen?

Did you know that “The Beverly Hillbillies” lead character Jed Clampett had a wife? Well, he did but she never appears on the show. Why did this happen? According to beverlyhillbillies.fandom.com, Jed was married to a woman named Rose Ellen but she died. She was Elly May’s mother. There is one lone reference to her in the CBS sitcom’s episode “Duke Steals A Wife.” It comes during the first season’s 22nd show as both Jed and his dog Duke are feeling down about the topic of love.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Whatever Happened To Michael Fishman From ‘Roseanne’?

Michael Fishman stole hearts as the young D.J. Conner on the hit sitcom, Roseanne. The then six-year-old actor nailed the role when he told Roseanne Barr the joke, “Why did the turtle cross the road? It was the chicken’s day off.” The joke impressed Barr so much that she fought to have Fishman on her show and the rest is comedic history.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: What Was Lucy Ricardo’s Maiden Name Before Marriage to Ricky?

Before Lucy Ricardo married her Cuban bandleader husband Ricky, the “I Love Lucy” character had a maiden name. What was it?. Well, according to a 2015 article in the Lompoc (Calif.) Record, before Lucy said “I do” and maybe even an “I dun’t” popped out of Ricky’s mouth, her name was purportedly Lucille Esmerelda McGillicuddy from West Jamestown, N.Y. Jamestown makes sense now as that actually was Ball’s hometown.
Celebritiesthefocus.news

Who is Eboni Nichols? Age and career of Queen Latifah's partner explored

Queen Latifah received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 BET Awards yesterday (Sunday, 27 June). Following the honour, the singer paid tribute to the people who have supported her over the years, including her business partner Shakim Compere. Now some are curious to know more about her partner Eboni Nichols’s age and her career so far.