Harrison Ford Injured Filming 'Indiana Jones' 5
Harrison Ford has been injured while filming Indiana Jones 5 as the 78-year-old actor has suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing a fight scene. "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder," a Disney spokesperson confirmed in a statement to EW.com. "Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks."cosmicbook.news