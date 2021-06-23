The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 22: What to Expect?
In the latest episode of ‘The Blacklist,’ Liz enters a virtual reality where the truth awaits her. She sees her mother Katarina appear in the form of a digitized version explaining how she became a spy. It turns out that Reddington has been a central character in her life right from the moment she was born. To know what happens in the penultimate episode of ‘The Blacklist’ season 8, you can go through the recap. Now, as we proceed to the season finale, here’s what we know about ‘The Blacklist’ season 8 episode 22!thecinemaholic.com