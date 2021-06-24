Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch Trae Young's Incredible Move on Jrue Holiday

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 5 days ago

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are currently in the second half of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee.

During the game, Trae Young had an incredible move to get by Jrue Holiday.

The highlight can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • FORMER PACER PAUL GEORGE MISSES CLUTCH FREE THROWS: Paul George, who started his career with the Indiana Pacers, missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday evening. The All-Star forward missed a chance to give his team a 3-point lead, and the Clippers lost on a buzzer-beater by Deandre Ayton. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
160
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Nba Playoffs Hawks Bucks#Bleacher Report#Fanduel#Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Indiana Pacers#Clippers#The Washington Wizards#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young gets real on who’s to blame in Hawks’ embarrassing 34-point loss to Bucks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young knows there is no one to blame but himself in their shocking 125-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Young was actually the Hawks’ top-scorer, but that statement is a bit misleading and doesn’t give the whole picture if you consider his shooting splits. The whole Atlanta team did not perform well, but Ice Trae is particularly guilty with his 1-of-8 performance from deep for a total of 6-of-16 shooting from the field.
NBAboxden.com

ECF - The Bucks of Milwaukee vs The Hawks of Atlanta

Poppin them treys!!!!!!!!!!!! on these suckas!!!!!. Up 15 and couldn't maintain the lead even with Giannis in foul trouble. Looks like a scary 2nd half can't go down 2-1 in this series. 23 hrs ago. 32 K. 7 K. 23 hrs ago. 11 K. 2 K. 23 hrs ago. 25...
NBACNET

NBA playoffs: Watch, stream Hawks vs. Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals on TNT

The 2021 NBA playoffs are in full swing, with pivotal games between top teams nearly every day. They're broadcast live on national and cable networks -- namely TNT, ESPN and ABC -- but thanks to live TV streaming services, NBA fans don't need a cable subscription to watch. As we near the end of the NBA season, only four teams are left standing so we're down to just one game per night.
NBAPosted by
TechRadar

Bucks vs Hawks live stream: how to watch game 1 NBA playoffs online from anywhere

There's a sense of destiny guiding the Bucks and the Hawks, who'll be feeling more than ever that this could finally be their year. Milwaukee is aiming to reach its first conference final since 1974, while Atlanta hasn't made it past this stage since 1961, when the franchise was based in St. Louis. After each coming through seven-game epics to get here, this has the feel of an unstoppable force colliding with an immovable object, so read on as we explain how to get a Bucks vs Hawks live stream and watch the NBA playoffs series online from anywhere.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Bucks vs. Hawks playoff preview: Milwaukee’s defense on Trae Young, bench production among biggest storylines

After advancing through the first two rounds of postseason play, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are set to meet in the Eastern Conference finals. The winner of the best-of-seven series between the teams will advance to the NBA Finals — a place that neither team has been in quite some time. Milwaukee’s last conference title came back in 1974, while the Hawks have never advanced to the Finals since moving to Atlanta in 1968. The Hawks last won a title in 1958 when they were located in St. Louis. The Bucks are searching for their first title since 1971 when they were led by Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NBAFOX Sports

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are the NBA's true underdog story

Numerically speaking, it doesn’t make a lot of sense, this gloriously refreshing postseason burst by the Atlanta Hawks. Who cares about sense? Forget the numbers. Ignore the expectations of how things were supposed to shake down. Embrace the fun. Atlanta’s run, headlined by the sparkling effervescence of Trae Young and...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Hawks star Trae Young’s official status for Game 4 vs. Bucks, revealed

The Atlanta Hawks could potentially be without superstar guard Trae Young on Tuesday night in a crucial Game 4. Young accidentally stepped on the ref’s foot late in the third quarter and was instantly diagnosed with a sprained ankle. While he did return to the bench and eventually played more minutes in the final period, the Hawks were still waiting to see his MRI results on Monday.
NBAdailymagazine.news

Hawks' Trae Young shimmies his way to another signature playoff performance in Game 1 win over Bucks

MILWAUKEE - Steph Curry has mastered the shimmy after a made shot. Atlanta's Trae Young took the shimmy to the next level by doing it before a made 3-pointer. Nearing the end of the third quarter Wednesday, Young crossed up Jrue Holiday and found himself so wide open for a 3-pointer that he paused, surveyed the scene, did a little shoulder shimmy and left it fly. Count it.