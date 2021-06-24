Peacetalk: Childhood Trauma And De-escalating Stressful Situations

From the World Health Organization positive construct, health is more than the absence of adversity: “Health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” It is only fair and logical to consider that while some factors will impair health and optimal development, others will enhance it. Modern prevention professionals address and monitor the influences on behavior (risk/adverse and protective factors) to prevent unhealthy behavior and nurture development. In other words, we shouldn’t only focus on adverse experiences, but also protective experiences.