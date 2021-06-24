Giants plate 7 in 13th to sweep Angels

One day earlier, Rube Foster’s Chicago American Giants (CAG) had emerged from a tough Negro National League battle against Joe Green’s Chicago Giants with a 4-1 victory that ran their winning streak to 12 in a row.1 In that contest between the intracity rivals, Giants pitcher Walter Ball, coaching third base, had sent Henry Bauchman home on a double-steal attempt in the fifth inning with the game tied, 1-1. However, the American Giants had been prepared for the play and Bauchman was gunned down at the plate by second baseman Bingo DeMoss, who had taken catcher Jim Brown’s throw and fired it right back to him. The CAG went ahead an inning later and never looked back. The Chicago Defender questioned the wisdom of the move, observing, “Just whatever possessed Ball, who was coaching off third, to send Bauchman in, knowing he is a slow runner, no one would understand. It killed a possible chance for another run.”2.