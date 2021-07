As the most palpable heat of the summer approaches, Northwestern football’s recruiting efforts have remained red hot. On Friday, the Wildcats added another two prospects to its Class of 2022, with commitments from safety Trevon Howard and cornerback Braden Turner. The defensive backs’ announcements come just two days after three recruits made commitments of their own to NU. The 2022 class now contains 11 student-athletes, all but three of whom decided on Northwestern after the start of the month, when Pat Fitzgerald and his staff were allowed to welcome recruits to campus for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Per 247Sports’ class calculator, NU’s 2022 group is the country’s 29th-best and the Big Ten’s eighth-strongest, sitting directly behind Michigan State on both of those lists.