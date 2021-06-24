NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young Made History

Trae Young had 48 points and 11 assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a win over the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Young's incredible performance made history, and a Tweet about the history he made can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from StatMuse.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

