NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young Made History

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 5 days ago

Trae Young had 48 points and 11 assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a win over the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Young's incredible performance made history, and a Tweet about the history he made can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from StatMuse.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • FORMER PACER PAUL GEORGE MISSES CLUTCH FREE THROWS: Paul George, who started his career with the Indiana Pacers, missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday evening. The All-Star forward missed a chance to give his team a 3-point lead, and the Clippers lost on a buzzer-beater by Deandre Ayton. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Trae Young takes blame for Hawks' Game 2 blowout loss to Bucks

Hawks star Trae Young believes there's no one to blame but himself for Atlanta's 125-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals Friday night. "That's all on me," Young said, according to ESPN's Royce Young. "I've got to be better at taking care of the ball. And do a better job of at least getting us a shot and not turning it over so much. And I've got to do better and I will be better next game."
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Was Trae Young snubbed from an All-NBA team?

The All-NBA teams were released last night, which always leads to people talking about snubs the next day. Here are the three teams. Unsurprisingly — at least to me (and not because he doesn’t deserve it) — Trae Young was not selected. In fact, he only received two third-team votes, one of which came from the Hawks beat writer at The Athletic, Chris Kirschner.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Hawks For Game 1

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in Wisconsin for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. For the game, the Bucks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. The Bucks are...
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Bucks vs. Hawks playoff preview: Milwaukee’s defense on Trae Young, bench production among biggest storylines

After advancing through the first two rounds of postseason play, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are set to meet in the Eastern Conference finals. The winner of the best-of-seven series between the teams will advance to the NBA Finals — a place that neither team has been in quite some time. Milwaukee’s last conference title came back in 1974, while the Hawks have never advanced to the Finals since moving to Atlanta in 1968. The Hawks last won a title in 1958 when they were located in St. Louis. The Bucks are searching for their first title since 1971 when they were led by Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NBAKenosha News.com

Trae Young pours in 48 points, Hawks upset Bucks in Game 1

MILWAUKEE — Trae Young remains as poised as ever in hostile environments in his first postseason. Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks After Loss

The Milwaukee Bucks fell 116-113 to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the loss. After the game, Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters. "You can't get too high; you can't get too low," Antetokounmpo said post-game.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Charles Barkley Reacts to Game 1

The Atlanta Hawks went into Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and beat the Bucks on Wednesday evening during Game 1, 116-113. Trae Young had 48 points and 11 assists in the game. After the game, Charles Barkley spoke on Inside the NBA on TNT, and an entertaining clip of him speaking can be seen below from the NBA on TNT's Twitter.
NBAGambling 911

NBA Playoff Betting June 23 – Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks

It’s not quite the Eastern Conference final we expected, but the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks earned their way in by toppling higher seeds in the second round with a Game 7 road win. Game 1 of the series takes place on Wednesday. The Hawks stunned top-seed and huge favorite Philadelphia behind the heroics of Trae Young while the Bucks got a 40-point effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo to pull off a thrilling clinching win over Brooklyn. The two stars will be the focus of this matchup, but it will come down to role players going above and beyond. The Bucks opened as a 7-point favorite, the largest spread in any of their playoff games this season.