Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hammonton, NJ

Dot Cartica remembered as one of the pioneers of South Jersey high school field hockey

By Guy Gargan
Atlantic City Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDot Cartica was coaching girls basketball at St. Joseph High School in 1972 when she got the idea her undersized players would have more success at field hockey. Cartica started the St. Joseph field hockey program that year and was the head coach through the 1995 season. St. Joe was one of the early field hockey powers of the Cape-Atlantic League after the CAL Field Hockey League began in 1974. Following a 16-1-4 final season in 1995, Cartica’s career field hockey coaching record at St. Joseph stood at 253-52-63.

pressofatlanticcity.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
Hammonton, NJ
Education
Hammonton, NJ
Sports
City
Hammonton, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#South Jersey#St Joseph High School#The Cape Atlantic League#Cal National Conference#La Salle University#Lock Haven University#Hammonton High School#Glassboro State College#Catholic#Padua Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Girls Basketball
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL's Washington Football Team fined $10M for 'unprofessional' workplace

The National Football League (NFL) on Thursday concluded its investigation into the harassment allegations leveled against the Washington Football Team by fining the organization $10 million for an “unprofessional” workplace, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. In a statement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that Washington-based lawyer Beth Wilkinson found...