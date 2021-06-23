Dot Cartica remembered as one of the pioneers of South Jersey high school field hockey
Dot Cartica was coaching girls basketball at St. Joseph High School in 1972 when she got the idea her undersized players would have more success at field hockey. Cartica started the St. Joseph field hockey program that year and was the head coach through the 1995 season. St. Joe was one of the early field hockey powers of the Cape-Atlantic League after the CAL Field Hockey League began in 1974. Following a 16-1-4 final season in 1995, Cartica’s career field hockey coaching record at St. Joseph stood at 253-52-63.pressofatlanticcity.com