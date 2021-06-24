Cancel
The SEC can make Form CRS better, fiduciary experts say

By Dina Hampton
Financial-Planning.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForm CRS doesn’t work — but there’s hope under the new SEC. That was the consensus of fiduciary experts and ex-regulators at an online press conference hosted by the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard yesterday. Despite last year’s activation of the hyper-concentrated disclosure document, which requires advisors to lay out...

www.financial-planning.com
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Not Just XRP? Legal Expert Says SEC Could Target Two Additional Altcoins

US attorney Jeremy Hogan says he believes the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may target two additional altcoins after launching its battle with payments giant Ripple over the alleged illegal sale of XRP as an unregistered security. Hogan cautions that stablecoin Tether (USDT) could find itself in the crosshairs...
Marketscryptonewspipe.com

Legal expert says Tether and Binance Coin (BNB) are likely picks for SEC lawsuit

Attorney Jeremy Hogan gave his legal assessment of the top five cryptocurrencies naming Tether and Binance Coin as at risk on the “SEC danger rating.”. Hogan has been covering the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit since proceedings began in December last year. The U.S securities regulator alleges Ripple had sold $1.3 billion of unregistered securities over eight years.
Economybloomberglaw.com

ESG, Fiduciary Rules Coming Later This Year, DOL Official Says

The U.S. Labor Department’s employee benefits agency will issue new rulemaking on environmental, social, and corporate governance retirement investing and proxy voting in September and plans to revise its rule on the definition of a fiduciary by the end of this year. The Employee Benefits Security Administration, which regulates private-sector...
Economynbnews24.com

European Central Bank Can Better Protect Digital Payment Privacy, Exec Board Member Says

The European Central Financial institution (ECB) is best suited than personal corporations to guard person privateness for the eventual adoption of a digital euro, in accordance with an government board member. From a report: In an interview with the Monetary Instances on June 14 and revealed Sunday, Fabio Panetta mentioned his establishment had no industrial curiosity in storing, managing or monetizing person information. The problem over privateness within the digital euro is a focus for Europeans as are considerations of safety, in accordance with a latest survey by the ECB. “If the central financial institution will get concerned in digital funds, privateness goes to be higher protected,” mentioned Panetta. “We’re not like personal corporations.” The banker additionally mentioned folks felt safer when their info was dealt with by a public establishment, including the financial institution would do a greater job. “There are various methods wherein we are able to shield confidential information whereas permitting the checks foreseen by regulation to keep away from illicit transactions, corresponding to these linked to cash laundering, the financing of terrorism or tax evasion,” mentioned Panetta.