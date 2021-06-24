Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Watch Trae Young Throw Incredible Pass Off The Glass to John Collins

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 5 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are currently in a tightly contested battle in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

During the third quarter, Trae Young threw an incredible pass to John Collins off the glass, who then dunked it home.

The highlight can be seen in a post from the NBA below.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • FORMER PACER PAUL GEORGE MISSES CLUTCH FREE THROWS: Paul George, who started his career with the Indiana Pacers, missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday evening. The All-Star forward missed a chance to give his team a 3-point lead, and the Clippers lost on a buzzer-beater by Deandre Ayton. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
160
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Nba Playoffs Hawks Bucks#Fanduel#Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Indiana Pacers#Clippers#The Washington Wizards#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James had the perfect tweet after watching Trae Young in NBA Playoffs

LeBron James couldn’t contain himself watching Trae Young light it up for the Atlanta Hawks in their Game 1 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The bright side for LeBron James getting ousted from the NBA Playoffs early is he gets to watch the games from home just like the rest of us fans watching from our couches.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Trae Young scores 48 as Hawks stun Bucks in Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks finally figured out a way to slow down Trae Young on Wednesday night. They'd love to carry it over into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday. Only one problem: It cost them Game 1. Harassed by a smaller, quicker version of a Milwaukee defense...
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Bucks vs. Hawks playoff preview: Milwaukee’s defense on Trae Young, bench production among biggest storylines

After advancing through the first two rounds of postseason play, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are set to meet in the Eastern Conference finals. The winner of the best-of-seven series between the teams will advance to the NBA Finals — a place that neither team has been in quite some time. Milwaukee’s last conference title came back in 1974, while the Hawks have never advanced to the Finals since moving to Atlanta in 1968. The Hawks last won a title in 1958 when they were located in St. Louis. The Bucks are searching for their first title since 1971 when they were led by Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2 on Friday evening of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hawks lead the series 1-0. For the game, the Bucks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA. The Bucks...
NBAdailymagazine.news

Hawks' Trae Young shimmies his way to another signature playoff performance in Game 1 win over Bucks

MILWAUKEE - Steph Curry has mastered the shimmy after a made shot. Atlanta's Trae Young took the shimmy to the next level by doing it before a made 3-pointer. Nearing the end of the third quarter Wednesday, Young crossed up Jrue Holiday and found himself so wide open for a 3-pointer that he paused, surveyed the scene, did a little shoulder shimmy and left it fly. Count it.