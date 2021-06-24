Prep baseball: Ottumwa maintains Metro perfection

Ottumwa first baseman Thomas Mitchell gets ready to field against the Indianola Indians on June 3 at Legion Memorial Field. By MATT BELINSON Courier Intern

DES MOINES — Better late than never.

The Ottumwa baseball team continued the seventh-inning magic that propelled them to a win in the second game on Monday night of a conference doubleheader at Des Moines East. The Bulldogs rallied in the seventh inning on Wednesday at Des Moines Hoover, erasing a 2-0 deficit on three hits, including a clutch game-tying two-run single to left by Blaze Rominger before Jesus Jaime's RBI single in the ninth lifted Ottumwa to a 3-2 win, keeping the Bulldogs unbeaten in CIML Metro play through 13 games.

Ottumwa was strong again in the seventh inning of game two, scoring eight runs in the final frame to put away a 10-1 victory over the Huskies. The Bulldogs are now 14-0 in Metro play and 22-5 overall this season.

Max Thomason gave Ottumwa a chance to remain unbeaten in conference play on the mound in the opening game, pitching the first eight innings allowing six hits and one earned run. Thomason kept the game alive in the bottom of the seventh, forcing Braden Dill into an inning-ending groundout stranding Isiah Shackleford at third base with the potential winning run.

After picking up the win on the mound in relief in game one, Adam Greiner got the scoring started for Ottumwa in game two with an RBI single that brought in Mitch Wood in the opening inning. Wood added a solo home run in third inning, part of a 4-4 effort at the plate in game two.

Greiner added a two-run double for the Bulldogs in the eight-run final inning of the doubleheader. Trae Swartz added four hits in the doubleheader, driving in a run and scoring once in the seventh inning of game two.

Ottumwa returns to the diamond at Legion Memorial Field on Friday night to host Fort Madison.