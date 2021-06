After holding the defensive edge over their first two opponents in the playoffs, the Islanders have finally met their match in the Lightning. As the Islanders lost 2-1 on Thursday night in the first semifinal game Nassau Coliseum has hosted since 1993, it was evident that it’s going to take a lot more skill and manpower to overcome Tampa Bay. With the victory, the Lightning swung the series 2-1 in their favor heading into Game 4 on Saturday night back at The Barn.