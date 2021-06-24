Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young Speaks After Win

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 5 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 on Wednesday night to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After the game, Trae Young, who had 48 points and 11 assists, spoke to Stephanie Ready of TNT.

"We just keep fighting till the end no matter what the score is," Young told TNT post-game.

The full clip of the interview can be watched here.

The Bucks were 8-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 in Milwaukee, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • FORMER PACER PAUL GEORGE MISSES CLUTCH FREE THROWS: Paul George, who started his career with the Indiana Pacers, missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday evening. The All-Star forward missed a chance to give his team a 3-point lead, and the Clippers lost on a buzzer-beater by Deandre Ayton. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
0
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Nba Draft#Nba Playoffs Hawks Bucks#Tnt#Fanduel#Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#The Indiana Pacers#Clippers#The Washington Wizards#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAnewsbrig.com

76ers are ‘lying’ and here’s the favorite to trade for Ben Simmons

Stephen A. Smith is calling the 76ers’ bluff. Just one day after ESPN reported the Sixers are committed to keeping Ben Simmons as “a central piece of their franchise,” the “First Take” host claimed the point guard could be as good as gone in Philadelphia — for the right price.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Bucks vs. Hawks playoff preview: Milwaukee’s defense on Trae Young, bench production among biggest storylines

After advancing through the first two rounds of postseason play, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are set to meet in the Eastern Conference finals. The winner of the best-of-seven series between the teams will advance to the NBA Finals — a place that neither team has been in quite some time. Milwaukee’s last conference title came back in 1974, while the Hawks have never advanced to the Finals since moving to Atlanta in 1968. The Hawks last won a title in 1958 when they were located in St. Louis. The Bucks are searching for their first title since 1971 when they were led by Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NBAChippewa Herald

Trae Young pours in 48 points, Hawks upset Bucks in Game 1

MILWAUKEE — Trae Young remains as poised as ever in hostile environments in his first postseason. Young scored 48 points, Clint Capela converted a go-ahead putback with 29.8 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on Wednesday night to open the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks...
NBANBA

Film Study: Trae Young, Hawks beat multiple Bucks schemes

There is no correct way to defend Trae Young in the pick-and-roll. That’s kind of why the Atlanta Hawks have set almost 4,000 ball screens for him this season. Young and the Hawks have potential answers for every kind of coverage that the Milwaukee Bucks might throw at them in the Eastern Conference finals. There were multiple coverages in Game 1 on Wednesday, and the Hawks solved them enough to register a 116-113 victory, their third Game 1 victory — all on the road! — in as many tries.