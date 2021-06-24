Cancel
Mercer County, NJ

New Jersey teams eliminated from Softball Carpenter Cup

Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Mercer County became the third New Jersey team to qualify for the quarterfinal round of the Softball Carpenter Cup on Wednesday, but all three were eliminated in the round. Mercer County lost its final pool play game Wednesday morning after play was suspended on Tuesday but advanced with a 1-1-1 record. It lost to Lehigh Valley, 10-3, in the quarterfinal round with Hamilton West’s Arianna Acevedo scoring two runs and collecting two hits for Mercer County.

