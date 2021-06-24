Things to do this weekend in Tampa: June 25-27

Cancel
Looking for things to do this weekend in Tampa from June 25th to June 27th? I have you covered. There’s a variety of things popping up now that Florida is reopening and more people are getting vaccinated and traveling into the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOtN1_0adgWs4000
Daria Shevtsova

Friday, June 25th

8 a.m. - Cafe on Tampa at Oxford Exchange: This week’s theme is “Tampa Bay - the World’s Next Great Cultural Hub” with Mark Cantrell, President & CEO, of Florida Orchestra as speaker. Cafe con Tampa is a weekly speaking series that features local leaders and thinkers. The opening remarks from the speaker will be broadcast live on their Facebook page (around 8:10 a.m.) but the Q&A will not be streamed. Due to COVID-19, attendance will be limited to 60 seats, so buy yours early. COVID-19 prevention measures are not required by Oxford Exchange at this time if you are fully vaccinated. However, if you feel your personal situation is at risk for you, organizers encourage you to take applicable precautions.They strongly urge those individuals who are not vaccinated to take the necessary prevention measures by wearing a mask, keeping 6 ft. social distance, and washing hands frequently. 420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzVx7_0adgWs4000
Andrea Piacquadio

Saturday, June 26th

10 a.m. - Inaugural Tampa Heights Cultural Fest: The Tampa Heights Cultural Fest: A Juneteenth Celebration is an explosion of arts, live entertainment, wellness activities, and food. The Tampa Heights neighborhood has gone through many transitions over the past decades. Today, development is drastically transforming the community and in turn impacting the diversity that has always been its hallmark. This is an opportunity to soak up the culture of “The Heights” with performances by local artists and one-of-a-kind gifts from vendors in the area. 1809 North Central Avenue Tampa, FL 33602

11 a.m. - First-ever Drag Brunch at Datz St. Pete: Head to Datz for their first-ever drag brunch. Proceeds will benefit METRO. There will be Pride specials including $5 Champagne Supernovas, $5 Datz-A-Mary's, $5 Mimosas, and $5 Froses. Seating starts at 10:30 a.m. and showtime is at 11:00 a.m. Email to reserve seats. 180 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

12 p.m. - Summer Crocfest 2021: This event will benefit the Indian Gharial at ZooTampa. Proceeds raised will support the critically endangered Indian Gharial, Gavialis gangeticus, through the Gharial Ecology Project in India. This project, overseen by Jeffrey Lang, PhD, has garnered worldwide interest and support from conservationists, zoos, and croc folks alike. Admission is a $25 donation for adults (ages 18 and up) and $10 for kids (ages 5 to 17). Kids under age 5 are free. Tickets include admission into the zoo, a BBQ dinner, and beer, water and soft drinks. There will be a silent auction followed by a live auction and t-shirt sales as well. 1101 West Sligh Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604

3 p.m. - Market on Florida at Pickford's Sundries: Enjoy a chill vibe, great food, local art, handmade goods, vinyl, vintage, tarot & more. 2606 West Hillsborough Avenue Tampa, FL 33614

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0XAQ_0adgWs4000
Nitin Dhumal

Sunday, June 27th

10:30 a.m. - Chicken Yoga at Hotel Haya: Monthly installment of Chicken yoga hosted by Union Three Studio and special guests from the Ybor Misfits Microsanctuary. This is still a FREE class, however, they will be accepting donations that will go to the Microsanctuary to directly assist caring for our favorite Ybor neighbors. Classes have limited spots and require a reservation via Eventbrite. All levels are welcome! They ask that you wear a mask as you come and go or use common areas. 1412 East 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605

12 p.m. - SUNtastic Sundays Pool Party at Postcard Inn On The Beach: Come out the last Sunday of every month and enjoy a Tropical House DJ + live musical performance. GA ticket grants entry to the pool. Daybed and cabana reservations available. Parking is not included. 6300 Gulf Boulevard, St Pete Beach, FL 33706

1 p.m. - Thee Blxck Market - Seminole Heights Art & Food Market: Enjoy local artists, vendors, and food. 5407 North Florida Avenue Tampa, FL 33604

Enjoy!

