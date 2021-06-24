Cancel
Congress & Courts

The ‘Fuck Everything’ Cheerleader Gets How the World Works. The Supreme Court Justices Do Not.

By Erin Gloria Ryan
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Supreme Court has once again cleared the subterranean bar that most left-of-center Americans have for it, this time by ruling 8-1 on Wednesday that schools don’t have a right to punish students for non-disruptive social media speech that occurs away from school. The case, Mahanoy Area School District v....

New York City, NY
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

#Supreme Court Justices#The Supreme Court#Cheerleading#Fuck#Court Case#Americans#Mahanoy Area School#Tiktok
