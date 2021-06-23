New Takes On Old Songs In 'Standing In The Doorway' And 'The Waylon Sessions'

You know we’re living in unprecedented times when the censor allows the same pun twice—in the title of the post, yet. Roughly two years ago—and one of those years was certainly rougher than the other—I wrote about our purchase of some 40 new vinyl records, but with studied avoidance of words like “browse.” At the time, we were trying like mad to make the collection available, accessible, attractive, and many other things beginning with “A,” but we still hadn’t arranged them on the 4th floor of the Central Library so that you could find a specific album or artist with dependable ease. Now, however, dependable ease has arrived—or at least it’s within reach.