Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Joe Neel

ksut.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Neel is NPR's deputy senior supervising editor and a correspondent on the Science Desk. As a leader of NPR's award-winning health and science team, Neel directs coverage of breaking news in health and science, ranging from disease outbreaks and advances in medical research to debates over health reform and public health.

www.ksut.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancer#Kaiser Health News#Health Blog#Npr#Congress#Washington University#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Podcast
Country
Germany
Related
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Joe Biden, the anti-Sorkin

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Payne. After 12 straight years of larger-than-life personalities in the Oval Office, JOE BIDEN...
Atlanta, GAemory.edu

CDC global health veteran to lead Emory Global Health Institute

ATLANTA — Rebecca Martin, PhD, an internationally known expert in immunization, health systems strengthening and outbreak response, has been named Emory University’s new vice president for global health and director of the Emory Global Health Institute (EGHI). Martin starts Aug. 9 and succeeds Jeffrey Koplan, MD, MPH, who founded EGHI...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Painter Alice Neel’s socially progressive work coming to de Young Museum

At a time in the 20th century when many female artists were struggling to find their place in society, American painter Alice Neel was capturing the faces of activists, artists and everyday people in her work. But Neel didn’t just observe the players in social movements ranging from workers rights to feminism — she was out there at the demonstrations with them.
Health ServicesAMA

Vimal Mishra, MD, on measuring the value of virtual care

On May 25, 2021, the AMA held a webinar in the AMA STEPS Forward™ series: “Measuring the value of virtual care.”. The explosion of telehealth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need to assess the impact of telehealth to ensure continued access for patients and physicians. In this session, Vimal Mishra, MD, spoke on the AMA Return on Health (ROH) research and framework for measuring the value of virtual care across various types of practices, payment models, virtual care modalities and clinical conditions.
Mental HealthPosted by
Verywell Health

How Researchers Are Using Health Tech to Monitor Depression

Some researchers are using personalized health technology to predict and monitor a patient's mental health changes. Using technology can help healthcare providers tailor treatment to the individual, and assist in monitoring patients between visits. Experts stress the importance of keeping costs low for health wearables and promoting their ethical use.
Health ServicesTimes Union

A medical moonshot would help fix inequality in American health care

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Dana Goldman, University of Southern California; John Rowe, Columbia University, and Reginald Tucker-Seeley, University of Southern California. (THE CONVERSATION) COVID-19 has put the American health care system’s deeply entrenched inequities into high relief. The...
Public Healthupenn.edu

The pandemic, health inequities, and an ‘opportunity for change’

With states dropping mask mandates, businesses opening up, and the U.S. vaccination rate approaching 50%, the “hot vax summer” is shaping up as planned, for some. But even as case rates slow and restrictions ease, there is no official end date for a pandemic that debilitated global economies and killed more than three million people worldwide. Meanwhile, many scientists believe that the spillover effect of wildlife disease transmission to humans means that the next pandemic is simply a matter of when, not if.
Atlanta, GAmsm.edu

Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine Launches Groundbreaking Health Equity Tracker

The Health Equity Tracker aims to give a detailed view of health outcomes. race, ethnicity, sex, socioeconomic status, and other critical factors. The Satcher Health Leadership Institute (SHLI) at Morehouse School of Medicine recently launched the first-of-its-kind Health Equity Tracker (HET) for the United States with support from Google.org, Gilead Sciences, CDC Foundation, AARP, and Annie E. Casey foundation. The HET enables MSM to provide a detailed view of health outcomes by race, ethnicity, sex, and other critical factors with a health equity–first approach. The goal is that the tool will help policymakers understand what resources and support communities need to be able to improve their outcomes on a range of health issues.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The first official week of summer has brought about a change in the trajectory of COVID in the U.S. While cases remain far below their highest points seen in January, new infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are continuing to spread. Now, some states are seeing considerable COVID surges as officials struggle to vaccinate certain parts of the population, according to data from The Washington Post.
Indiana StateElkhart Truth

This Is How Much Indiana Spends on Your Health

The U.S. healthcare system operates differently from many others in the world, characterized by high costs for the individual. In fact, it is because of the higher prices of medications, treatments, and hospital procedures that the U.S. spends more on health care per capita than any other developed country in the world, a 2019 Johns Hopkins report found.
HealthDothan Eagle

Spires: Scary times — Health care costs

I was recently in a conversation with a longtime friend of mine I had not seen in a while. We do keep up with each other on Facebook, which is a good thing. We were actually at a mutual friend’s funeral which had been delayed a year because of COVID. After the service we had an opportunity for a few minutes of one-on-one conversation.
Cancerurbanmatter.com

What is HIPEC Cancer Treatment?

The development of modern medicine makes it possible to use more effective and safer methods of cancer treatment. Recently, doctors have learned to cope with advanced stages of cancer. Thanks to the use of modern treatment methods, the chance of a complete cure of cancer at its initial stages is close to one hundred percent. One of the modern methods developed in recent years is hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy. Today this method is not widespread and is used only in foreign hospitals. You can undergo HIPEC cancer treatment in Germany or Israel.
Healthaappublications.org

Authors’ Response

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Dr Michelow’s call to rigorously audit and assess the safety of telemedicine programs is timely and...
Congress & Courtswuzr.com

Rep. Bucshon Authors Bill for New Moms’ Mental Health

Eighth District Congressman Larry Bucshon has authored a bipartisan bill to help treat the mental health of new mothers. Bucshon’s bill would increase prevention, screening, diagnosis, and access to maternal mental health care. The bill would set up a task force to study the issue. According to Bucshon, one in...
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

Governor, health professionals stress need for vaccinations ahead of July 4

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox set a goal of having 70% of Utahns with at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine by July 4. The governor says if you look at state numbers, 64.8% of eligible Utahns have had at least one dose, though federal doses are also distributed in the state through programs like Indian Health Services or Veterans Affairs. When you add those doses, Cox says Utah has about 69.8% of the eligible population with at least one dose of the vaccine.
HealthGizmodo

CDC Warns Doctors About a Mystery Bacterial Outbreak With No Clear Origin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a strange cluster of illness in three states caused by a rarely seen bacteria in the U.S., one that’s killed at least one person and hospitalized two others so far. The illness, called melioidosis, can be highly fatal but isn’t normally considered contagious between people. Officials don’t know how these victims contracted the bacteria, though the cases do seem to be connected.