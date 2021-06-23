The Health Equity Tracker aims to give a detailed view of health outcomes. race, ethnicity, sex, socioeconomic status, and other critical factors. The Satcher Health Leadership Institute (SHLI) at Morehouse School of Medicine recently launched the first-of-its-kind Health Equity Tracker (HET) for the United States with support from Google.org, Gilead Sciences, CDC Foundation, AARP, and Annie E. Casey foundation. The HET enables MSM to provide a detailed view of health outcomes by race, ethnicity, sex, and other critical factors with a health equity–first approach. The goal is that the tool will help policymakers understand what resources and support communities need to be able to improve their outcomes on a range of health issues.