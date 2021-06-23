The development of modern medicine makes it possible to use more effective and safer methods of cancer treatment. Recently, doctors have learned to cope with advanced stages of cancer. Thanks to the use of modern treatment methods, the chance of a complete cure of cancer at its initial stages is close to one hundred percent. One of the modern methods developed in recent years is hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy. Today this method is not widespread and is used only in foreign hospitals. You can undergo HIPEC cancer treatment in Germany or Israel.