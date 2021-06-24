Cancel
NBA

Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless react to Trae Young and Hawks winning Game 1 from Bucks

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless reacted to the Atlanta Hawks defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Atlanta Hawks have not made it to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2015, where they were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers. But on Wednesday night, they got on the board in their series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 116-113 Game 1 victory. Guard Trae Young led the way by scoring 48 points in his conference finals debut.

