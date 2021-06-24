Liam Neeson’s ‘The Ice Road’ Features Epic Soundtrack Including Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and More

The CMT Music Awards made the most of their pandemic-enforced performance restrictions. While artists like Luke Combs, Lady A, and Little Big Town performed in Nashville, some artists sent pre-recorded performances instead. Miranda Lambert joined her Marfa Tapes collaborators, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, around a campfire to play their sleeper hit “Tequila Does.” Originally written for her 2019 album, Wildfire, “Tequila Does” became a hit at Lambert’s shows. Y’know, back when there were shows. The trio rerecorded the song for the Tapes, giving “Tequila Does” even longer legs. The Marfa Tapes wasn’t just an extremely loosey-goosey album, it was a film only available for 24 hours on Lambert’s Facebook page. Per Billboard, Lambert is nominated for multiple CMT Music Awards this year including Female Video of the Year for “Settling Down,” and Collaborative Video of the Year with Elle King for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”