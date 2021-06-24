Cancel
Liam Neeson’s ‘The Ice Road’ Features Epic Soundtrack Including Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and More

By Samantha Whidden
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Liam Neeson’s The Ice Road set to premiere on Netflix this Friday (June 25th), information on the film’s soundtrack as released on Wednesday. According to country singer/songwriter John Carter Cash, Liam Neeson’s latest thriller’s soundtrack will feature songs by various artists, including Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, and Carly Pearce. The single “Heart Made of Steel” by the Assassinzs features John Carter Cash and Robin Zander. “Check out the soundtrack!” Carter Cash writes.

