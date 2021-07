(St. Paul MN-) The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota is happy The Minnesota Legislature passed the Seizure Smart Schools Legislation, which was inspired by a Willmar woman. Ruth Schmitz wrote a paper while attending classes at Ridgewater College, advocating that teachers be required to acquire basic knowledge of what to do in the event one of their students has a seizure. She submitted the paper to Representative Dave Baker, who had it drafted into the Seizure Smart Schools Bill. It was included as a part of the education omnibus bill.