NBA

Sports Writer Explains Why It's Been Such A Bizarre, Injury-Marred NBA Postseason

 6 days ago

All right, casual and not-so-casual basketball fans, we're going to catch you up. Because if you're trying to remember the last time you saw even one of the four remaining teams win the NBA title, you probably can't. Take the Eastern Conference finals. The Milwaukee Bucks haven't won in 50 years. They face an Atlanta Hawks team that hasn't won since 1958, when they were the St. Louis Hawks. And in the Western Finals, the Phoenix Suns are looking for their first title ever. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA's laughing stock for most of its history, has never, ever made it this far before.

