Final Edition for Hong Kong’s Apple Daily

In an aggressive move, Hong Kong will ban all passengers that have spent longer than two hours in the UK from boarding planes to the Chinese province from this Thursday. The Hong Kong administration confirmed the ban and said this was due to the excessive number of Delta variant infections occurring in the UK over recent weeks, "the recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the UK and the widespread Delta variant virus strain there, coupled with a number of cases with L452R mutant virus strains detected by tests from people arriving from the UK."