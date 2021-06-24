Cancel
New Orleans Saints star enters Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

By Mark Inabinett
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was surprised to learn he’d been selected for induction into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame. “I didn’t know there was a Senior Bowl Hall of Fame,” Jordan said on Wednesday, “and then after finding out everything about it, it’s a moment to be proud of because I remember coming to the Senior Bowl that week with no expectations other than just trying to be part of the crew because you had guys like Ryan Kerrigan, Christian Ballard. Those were heavily stacked lines, and I’d like to say I touted myself to be able to go against some of the best and hold my own and sort of put myself ahead of everybody.”

