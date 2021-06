India, led by Virat Kohli, lost the World Test Championship final to New Zealand.© TBEN. As New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the World Trials final in Southampton on Wednesday, Virat Kohli suffered his third loss as captain in the knockout matches and the finals of the ICC tournaments. Prior to this match, India under Kohli had lost in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. The loss came two years after India’s loss to Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, also under Kohli’s command. These are the only three ICC knockout matches India has played with Kohli as captain. India’s next appearance in an ICC tournament will be during the 2021 T20 World Cup, which is set to be played in India.