O'brien County, IA

Generosity Assures a Future for Prairie Heritage Center

 7 days ago

The O’Brien County Conservation Board would like to invite you to attend on Tuesday, June 29th at 1:00 p.m. to celebrate with us the announcement of a charitable gift to the Prairie Heritage Center. This generous donation will allow for the O’Brien County Conservation Board to take an already amazing environmental education facility full of engaging displays, hiking trails, and opportunities to view wildlife to the next level. The event will be held at the Prairie Heritage Center located at 4931 Yellow Avenue in Peterson, Iowa. A press release will be issued after the event . . .

