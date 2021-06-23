Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Frozen Jr Begins July 7th At Sleepy Hollow-BRING THE KIDS!

By Scott McGowan
Posted by 
Cool 98.7
Cool 98.7
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Admittedly that ain't a picture from Sleepy Hollow Summer Theater's production of Frozen Jr...but the security is soo tight around the production, they don't want any leaks. So all I can do is tell you when your grand kids or kiddos can see their most favorite Disney movie of all time adapted right in their own backyard. She can even wear her favorite Elsa gown to the show! Or maybe her favorite dress is Anna's. I don't know my kid is 30.

cool987fm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
638
Followers
1K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cool987fm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Disney#Sleepy Hollow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Archbold, OHNorthwest Signal

Auditions set for 'Frozen Jr.'

RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — Archbold Community Theatre (ACT) will hold auditions for Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” June 29 and July 1 starting at 6 p.m. at Giffey Hall. Those auditioning must be between the ages of 8-18. To audition, one must perform a 30-45 second memorized monologue and sing one of the songs from the show. Those auditioning must bring their own accompanist or use the accompaniment track that can be emailed by ACT.
TV SeriesEngadget

Loki and the Simpsons meet on Disney+ July 7th

Fans of Loki will have more than just a new episode of Marvel’s live-action series to look forward to next Wednesday. On July 7th, Disney will also release The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, a new Simpsons short guest starring Tom Hiddleston, to Disney+. Of his latest (mis)adventure, the company says Loki has once again gotten himself banished from Asgard, only this time to find himself in the town of Springfield. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart and hijinks ensue.
Recipesparentmap.com

The Best (and Easiest) Summer Treat for Kids: Frozen Yogurt Bark

Instead of heading out for fro-yo or ice cream, try this delicious frozen bark recipe from Catherine of Weelicious. This recipe is even easy enough for the kids to make themselves — sounds like a fun summer activity to us! This sweet treat is also a little healthier than regular store-bought ice cream and makes good use of all those sweet summer berries.
Lifestylekduz.com

KDUZ Birthdays – July 7th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Baseball legend Leroy “Satchell” Paige was born on this date in 1906. Celebrating birthdays today:. Musician Ringo Starr [b. Richard Starkey] (The Beatles) is 81. Actress Shelly Duvall (Popeye, Faery Tale Theater) is...
TV Seriesswiowanewssource.com

Ben Feldman on How ‘Monsters at Work’s Tylor Relates to ‘Superstore’s Jonah

Monsters Inc. is welcoming a new character to its crew in the new Disney+ series Monsters at Work, premiering with two episodes on July 7. Ben Feldman‘s Tylor Tuskmon is a talented scarer eager to join the ranks of Sully (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal), but there’s a catch. The company has just transferred its Monstropolis energy source from screams to laughter. Below, Feldman opens up about his new role in the fan-favorite universe, Tylor’s similarities to his Superstore character Jonah, and much more.
MoviesYardbarker

Ryan Reynolds shares glimpse of first 'Spirited' shooting day with Will Ferrell

Directed by Sean Anders and John Morris, the project is a brand new adaptation of Charles Dickens's classic novel A Christmas Carol that will include an original soundtrack (h/t Deadline). Anders and Morris previously collaborated on comedies such as We're the Millers (2013), Horrible Bosses 2 (2014), Daddy's Home (2015),...
TV SeriesPosted by
centraljersey.com

The White Lotus

HBO is set to debut its six-episode limited series, The White Lotus, on Sunday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This social satire set at an exclusive tropical resort, follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself. The cast includes Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, along with recurring guest stars: Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, and Lukas Gage.
MoviesNME

Nicolas Cage goes on the hunt for stolen pig in trailer for latest film

Nicolas Cage’s upcoming new film will see the Oscar-winner go on the hunt for a stolen pig – you can watch the trailer below. Pig follows a truffle hunter (Cage) who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness but must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.
Musicfox10phoenix.com

Kevin Bacon turns 63: Celebrate the actor’s birthday with these free movies on Tubi

LOS ANGELES - Happy birthday Kevin Bacon. The actor who danced into the hearts of millions turns 63 on July 8. Bacon is known for his iconic role as the rebellious Ren McCormack in "Footloose," and has since become a staple in roles portraying raspy-voiced protagonists such as in the cult-favorite "Tremors" and could even master darker roles, terrifying audiences as the pedophile parolee Watler Rossworth in "The Woodsman."
Celebritiestoofab.com

Val Kilmer Gives Rare Insight into Throat Cancer Battle in Powerful Trailer for New Documentary

Val Kilmer, 61, revisits the story of his life so far -- from his early days in Hollywood to his current struggle with throat cancer -- in new documentary "VAL." The film promises a candid look at the iconic star's life, with one archival clip declaring, "I don't do this with every interview I go on. Take you inside my home. I don't. But I'm going to." In fact, Val teases "thousands of hours of videotapes and film reels" he shot himself throughout his career that will serve the basis for the film, which appears to also chronicle his time filming "Top Gun" and "The Doors". The trailer features brief cameos from Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn, as well as behind the scenes footage from "The Ghost in the Darkness", "Tombstone," and many other fan favorites. The documentary hits theaters July 30 and will stream on Amazon Prime on August 6.
Celebritiesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Val’ Trailer: A Revealing Look at Val Kilmer’s Incredible Life

Amazon just released an official trailer for A24’s Val, an upcoming documentary about the life and career of actor Val Kilmer. The trailer features footage shot by Kilmer over the course of his four-decade career and includes an up-close and personal look at his time in the spotlight as well as quieter moments in his life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy