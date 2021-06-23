Frozen Jr Begins July 7th At Sleepy Hollow-BRING THE KIDS!

Val Kilmer, 61, revisits the story of his life so far -- from his early days in Hollywood to his current struggle with throat cancer -- in new documentary "VAL." The film promises a candid look at the iconic star's life, with one archival clip declaring, "I don't do this with every interview I go on. Take you inside my home. I don't. But I'm going to." In fact, Val teases "thousands of hours of videotapes and film reels" he shot himself throughout his career that will serve the basis for the film, which appears to also chronicle his time filming "Top Gun" and "The Doors". The trailer features brief cameos from Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn, as well as behind the scenes footage from "The Ghost in the Darkness", "Tombstone," and many other fan favorites. The documentary hits theaters July 30 and will stream on Amazon Prime on August 6.