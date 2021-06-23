Frozen Jr Begins July 7th At Sleepy Hollow-BRING THE KIDS!
Admittedly that ain't a picture from Sleepy Hollow Summer Theater's production of Frozen Jr...but the security is soo tight around the production, they don't want any leaks. So all I can do is tell you when your grand kids or kiddos can see their most favorite Disney movie of all time adapted right in their own backyard. She can even wear her favorite Elsa gown to the show! Or maybe her favorite dress is Anna's. I don't know my kid is 30.cool987fm.com