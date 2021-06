So Euro 2020 The first full week of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo Five goals that make you shy to be the highest scorer in men’s international football ever.He may hardly remember his first goal Portugal Returned to 2004. By his standards, it was not a noticeable effort. Luis Figo’s corner entered from the left. Ronaldo met the cross in a crowded box and planted a header over Antonios Nikopolidis. The 93 minute header was too late for Portugal. They lost the opening round of Euro 2004 2-1 and lost to the final winner, Greece.