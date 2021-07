On Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray’s rehab start on Saturday in Triple-A, he wanted to check a few boxes in his three innings on the mound. In the first inning, he said he focused on how he was feeling in his first appearance since he strained his right groin on June 9. In the second inning, Gray focused more on his pitches and moving them around the zone. In the third inning, Gray wanted to take another step forward with how his pitches felt.