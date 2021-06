Following a day washed out due to rain, the eagerly-awaited World Test Championship finally began between India and New Zealand in Southampton on Saturday. While New Zealand captain Kane Williamson gained an early advantage by winning the toss and decided to bowl first in conditions favorable to the bowlers, Indian fans were in a spot of bother. However what transpired over the next 60-odd overs on the day, interrupted with bad light in between, was some batting mastery led by Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Let’s take a deeper look at Kohli and four things on the first day of action!