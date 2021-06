The British embassy in the United Arab Emirates has faced a local backlash over its decision to fly the Pride flag, with some users on social media calling the move “disrespectful” and “not acceptable”.The embassy posted a photo of the the rainbow flag outside its building in Dubai as LGBT+ Pride Month is celebrated around the world.Gay sex is illegal and same-sex marriages are not recognised in the UAE.Some locals replied angrily to the UK embassy tweet.June is #PrideMonth and around the world we celebrate the equality and visibility of #LGBT+ people. Today, we are flying the rainbow flag to affirm our pride in...