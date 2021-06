Pictured: Jenna Utter is sworn in as a Humane Officer with the Humane Society of Ventura County on June 10, 2021. Photo submitted. On June 16, the Humane Society of Ventura County (HSVC) welcomed newly sworn-in Humane Officer Jenna Utter to the ranks of staff who will be inspecting in cases of animal neglect, mistreatment and other tasks carried out by humane officers across the county.