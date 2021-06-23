Cancel
FDA service and remanufacturing draft guidance: key takeaways

DOT med
 13 days ago

On June 18, 2021, the FDA released its long-awaited draft guidance entitled Remanufacturing of Medical Devices. The 17-page document contains two appendices of examples and addresses both devices and software. The draft guidance, which does not apply to single-use devices and is not intended to include significant policy changes, aims...

www.dotmed.com
Posted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Health

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Industry

FDA releases new draft guidance on sponsor role for safety reporting requirements

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released a new draft guidance for sponsors on safety reporting requirements and assessments for investigational new drug application (IND) and bioavailability/bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies. In a notice announcing the availability of the draft guidance, FDA said this latest version iterates on the “Safety...
Medical & Biotech
TheStreet

BioVie Receives FDA Guidance For Phase 3 Clinical Trial Of BIV201 In HRS-AKI

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (BIVI) ("BioVie" or "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of liver disease and neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and certain cancers, today announced the results of a Type B meeting request submitted to the Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding its planned Phase 3 study of BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin) in hepatorenal syndrome-acute kidney injury ("HRS-AKI"). HRS-AKI is a life-threatening condition that may occur in patients with ascites due to advanced liver cirrhosis and has a mortality rate of approximately 50% over 2-4 weeks if left untreated. Based on communications with the FDA, the Company believes that positive results from a single pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial could potentially support the filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) and eventual approval of BIV201 for the treatment of HRS-AKI.
Health

FDA aims to publish voluntary sodium reduction goals, draft guidance on labeling of plant-based milk alternatives by mid-2022

The FDA is aiming to release long-awaited voluntary sodium reduction goals and draft guidance on the labeling of plant-based milk alternatives in the next 12 months. In a constituent update issued on Tuesday​ ​listing guidance documents it aims to publish by next summer, the FDA also highlighted plans to produce draft guidance on ‘Lead action levels for categories of foods consumed by babies and young children’​ in the wake of the recent Congressional Subcommittee report into heavy metals in babyfood.​​
Health

FDA issues draft guidance for transdermal adhesion systems

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued new draft guidance for clinical trials examining the adhesion performance of transdermal and topical delivery systems (collectively, TDS) for new drug applications. Surface area is an important variable in determining the amount of drug delivered through a TDS; adhesion performance can affect...
Economy

RayStation 9 granted regulatory clearance in China

RaySearch announces that RayStation® 9 has been granted regulatory clearance in China – a significant growth market for RaySearch. The approval will bring notable additional features to cancer centers in the country, including Plan Explorer, Monte Carlo dose calculation for proton therapy, support for planning of Accuray Radixact® and TomoTherapy® treatment delivery systems, as well as a wide range of system-wide improvements.
Morton Grove, IL

On-Time Food Service, Inc. in Morton Grove receives FDA inspection

On-Time Food Service, Inc. in Morton Grove was inspected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on February 25 for foodborne biological hazards, according to data posted on the FDA's website. The final report indicated On-Time Food Service, Inc. should take no action to correct any of the organization's managing...
Health

FDA Expands Label for Pembrolizumab to Include Treatment of Locally Advanced cSCC

The FDA has expanded its approval for pembrolizumab monotherapy to include the treatment of patients with locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is not curable by surgery or radiation. The FDA has expanded its approval for pembrolizumab (Keytruda) monotherapy to include the treatment of patients with locally advanced cutaneous...
Medical & Biotech
The Week

What the Delta variant could mean for the Pfizer vaccine

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the globe, a new report from Israeli website Ynet has some good news about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — and some bad. First, the good news: Data from the Israel Health Ministry find the vaccine holds up well against the variant when it comes to hospitalizations and serious illness, with an efficacy rate of 93 percent according to data from June 6 to July 3, when the Delta variant really began to take hold, Bloomberg reports. That's down from 98.2 percent compared to the variants that came before, but still very good.
Round Lake Beach, IL

Schwan's Home Service in Round Lake Beach receives FDA inspection

Schwan's Home Service in Round Lake Beach was inspected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 14, according to data posted on the FDA's website. The final report indicated Schwan's Home Service should take no action to correct any of the organization's managing operations. The FDA routinely inspects...
Pharmaceuticals

COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Positive Results in Phase 3 Data

The therapy demonstrated an efficacy of 65.2% against the Delta variant. Ocugen, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies, recently announced positive results from a phase 3 study of their COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN. The therapy was co-developed with Bharat Biotech, a vaccine and bio-therapeutics research and...
Public Health
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

