How to fight inflation with these two tips | Money Talks

For years, the Federal Reserve has been hoping for, indeed trying to create, “inflation.” Without much hard evidence, the Fed adopted a 2% inflation target as measured by the headline PCE deflator, which, if attained, would depreciate the purchasing power of the dollar by 2% every year, over 20% in a decade. The Fed plans to let inflation “run hot” for an indefinite period so that the average rate of inflation over a number of years is 2%. Whether or not the Fed can manage inflation to accomplish this is a matter of debate. There is also an employment target, “full employment.” In early 2020, the unemployment rate was 3.5% and was at record low levels for all minority groups. Currently, the U.S. unemployment rate is 5.8%, well above the 3.5% mark.