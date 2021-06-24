Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

How to fight inflation with these two tips | Money Talks

KCEN TV NBC 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPLE, Texas — We are hearing a lot about inflation right now. So what exactly is it and what effect is it going to have on our lives? And like anything when it comes to money and investing, there is certainly a cause and effect when it comes to investing versus inflation.

www.kcentv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Rates#Interest Rates#Deflation#Temple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Related
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

How Inflation Really Stacks Up

Back and forth between economists. Media headlines. Either inflation is about to be a runaway train or it’s maybe nothing to worry about, unless you’re buying fuel or building materials, maybe. Reporting on inflation isn’t all that useful when the percentages tossed about like numeric salad with a light panic...
Businessrobinhood.com

👛 How inflation is hitting your wallet

33,290 (-3.45%) According to a Google Trends analysis, the most misspelled word during the pandemic has been "quarantine." The most common misspelling: "corn teen." Stocks plunged off their record highs after the Fed's mid-week interest rate announcement. The Dow index had its worst week since October as investors stressed about rates and inflation. About that...
Businesshometownsource.com

How should investors respond to inflation?

For more than a decade, inflation has been essentially dormant. In recent months, though, economists have expected an up-tick but were still surprised by the sharp jump in the April Consumer Price Index (CPI), which rose 4.2% from a year ago. As an investor, what can you expect if we...
BusinessMinneapolis Star Tribune

Warren Buffett's top tips for beating inflation

Warren Buffett had the dangers of inflation drilled into him by his Republican congressman father, according to biographers, and has repeatedly commented on the subject throughout his investing career. "We're seeing very substantial inflation," Buffett said at last month's Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. "We're raising prices; people are raising prices...
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

Defying Inflation Fears: 6 Funds For Making Real Money

Growth stocks are rallying again. And top financial advisors recommend specific ETFs for individual investors who want to play the rotation back into growth-oriented stocks, away from value-oriented stocks. The first question you might ask is, "How come the market is shifting back to growth stocks?" After all, for much...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Inflation Is Continuing to Rise—Here's How It Could Affect Your Money

This is an excerpt from CNBC Make It's weekly newsletter. Subscribe here. Last month, the U.S. consumer price index, a survey of a variety of goods, rose 5% compared with a year ago. The gain was a bit more than anticipated and the largest increase since the summer of 2008, according to the Labor Department.
BusinessForbes

Inflation Returns—On Main Street And In The U.S.

For years, the Federal Reserve has been hoping for, indeed trying to create, “inflation.” Without much hard evidence, the Fed adopted a 2% inflation target as measured by the headline PCE deflator, which, if attained, would depreciate the purchasing power of the dollar by 2% every year, over 20% in a decade. The Fed plans to let inflation “run hot” for an indefinite period so that the average rate of inflation over a number of years is 2%. Whether or not the Fed can manage inflation to accomplish this is a matter of debate. There is also an employment target, “full employment.” In early 2020, the unemployment rate was 3.5% and was at record low levels for all minority groups. Currently, the U.S. unemployment rate is 5.8%, well above the 3.5% mark.
EconomyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Contrarian Investing: A Potential Money Maker Or Risk Taker For Black Investors

There are no assurances when it comes to investing. That is certainly true for contrarian investing. That investment style occurs when an investor intentionally goes against the crowd. For instance, an investor may buy stocks when most others sell and then will sell as others buy. Contrarian investing is largely about hunting for stocks that may have been oversold, or gambling against stocks that are overrated with steep valuations.
Income TaxTax Foundation

How the Tax Code Handles Inflation (and How It Doesn’t)

A temporary gas shortage, caused by a hack attack, on much of the East Coast last month and fear of rising inflation have led some people to wonder if the 1970s are back. The Bureau of Economic Analysis report released last week did little to settle this fear, finding that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose 3.9 percent since last May, the highest annual increase since August 2008. Fortunately, since the 1970s, the tax code is better structured to account for inflation. In other ways, though, a return of inflation would create tax problems for the real economy.
Businessmoneyandmarkets.com

How Inflation Can Hurt Stocks

Inflation is rising. As consumers, we know that higher prices will hurt our finances. But as investors, there isn’t a clear answer about the impact of inflation. As it so often does, history can provide a guide. The last time inflation jumped in the United States may have been in the 1970s. While that’s not a precise precedent for the current situation, there are many similarities with that time.
Businessinvesting.com

Inflation Skyrockets to 3.6%: Should You Be Worried?

The impact and fear of inflation are rarely uniform. Most people have a general “worry” of inflation, and they take steps to neutralize its impact on their savings. The most common method is investing their savings in avenues where the returns are high and consistent enough to outpace inflation. If...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Big-money managers back Fed's belief that inflation is 'transitory'

The majority of big-money managers are in agreement with the Federal Reserve's assessment that inflation is temporary as the central bank readies its latest policy decision. A net 72% of respondents say inflation is "transitory" and that it will dissipate as supply-chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 subside, according to Bank of America’s Global Fund Manager Survey. Another 23% of those surveyed believe inflation is permanent.
BusinessKeene Sentinel

Inflation on the menu as US restaurants pass on soaring costs

U.S. restaurants, faced with higher food and labor costs, are raising menu prices at a much faster pace than historical rates, insistent on preserving profits after an arduous year. From local restaurants to national chains like Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., owners have boosted prices by as much as 5 percent...
Businesswaltonsun.com

JUST PLAIN TALK: Inflation or infection — which is worse

The biggest threat to your portfolio might not be inflation but infection. Vaccination rates in America aren't going to get us to herd immunity. Inflation can be severe, but worrying about it while ignoring science is akin to putting the cart before the horse. England may be the proverbial canary...
Businessschwab.com

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities: FAQs about TIPS

Inflation continues to be a concern these days, and many investors are looking for investments that can keep pace with, or hopefully beat, the rate of inflation. As a result, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, have become a popular investment option. But investing in TIPS isn't always straightforward. They have...
Businessthebharatexpressnews.com

How to beat inflation with 6.8% dividends

Our man Jay Powell speaks a little more on the rate increase. Just at the right time, stocks fell and dividend yields exploded!. Our buy against the tide is here. But wait. Even with the latest pullback, the popular names of the S&P 500 are still only 1.3%. And how can you rate the S&P 500 as cheap when it’s still trading at a nosebleed P / E of 37?
Businesscmgfi.com

How Current Inflation Could Actually Help You Save Money

With the Federal Reserve deciding to leave interest rates unchanged, inflation will likely continue to heat up. Though this is generally a good sign of an improving economy, it tends to have negative effects like higher prices and lower purchasing power. For consumers, this isn’t ideal. But for borrowers, it can actually help them save on interest and pay off their debts faster.
BusinessInvestmentNews

Climate change fight is adding to global inflation scare

The inflation scare that’s become a major theme in markets is getting fresh momentum from the climate change battle and the huge economic transformation underway. As governments recognize the importance of climate action and push every corner of the economy to decarbonize, industries from glass to steel to autos are being left with little choice but to change how they make products and ultimately what they sell. The technical hurdles and investment involved mean it’s going to cost much more. Just two examples: Making glass without poisoning the planet costs 20% more, while cleaner steel is up to 30% more expensive.