Psalm 103:8-14 What Does a Dad Offer?. In Psalm 103 David reminds us of the faithfulness of God and of the great father we have in God. We realize that a Father’s Day celebration for some is one with a father that has been called home and for other who have hoped for relationship with a father who is yet alive. But however, the absence of a father, God is always going to be father to all of his children. We can be assured that God steps in as father to us, and we can testify that God has been good to us. Father’s Day is a good day to recognize earthly fathers but it’s even greater to praise God our Father who has been good to us. God is our ‘God-Father’ who plays the whole role of father in our lives. The earthly father we may have is because of the God-Father saw fit to give that dad.