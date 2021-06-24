Federal grants come through for Clinton

Jack Gilfoy

New police vehicles, utility department vehicles and police radios are coming to the city of Clinton through two federal grants totaling almost $200,000.

“Without these grants we would not be able to afford these vehicles. We would not be able to afford the radios,” Mayor Jack Gilfoy said. “It gets harder and harder each year to make improvements and get equipment.”

The funds come from the USDA Police Equipment and USDA Vehicle grants. The Clinton City Council also approved local matching funds of more than $65,000 toward the new vehicles and equipment.

The city paid only $44,000 on the vehicle grant, Gilfoy said, and that is less than the cost of one police SUV.

“It’s a great opportunity for the community to take advantage of USDA grants,” he said. “We couldn’t afford it without these grants. There’s no way.”

The police department is moving from patrol cars to SUVs due to travelling in rural areas and for safer travel in winter weather, police chief Billy McLaren said. One of the new SUVs will be outfitted for a canine unit.

The city is also working on finalizing a $500,000 grant application to the Office of Community and Rural Affairs to resolve a flooding issue on the south end of the city.

The police department has eight officers, all with take-home vehicles, and they are being equipped with dash cameras purchased with federal CARES Act funds.

Gilfoy said the city recently purchased a second vac truck at $300,000 for use by the water department. The sewer department has its own vacuum truck.

A new fire department building about two blocks from city hall was completed late in 2020. The vehicle bays in city hall that were once packed with fire trucks and equipment now house police vehicles and one of the large vac trucks.

