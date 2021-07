India's 5G Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 90%, during the forecast period 2021-2027, according to a recently published report by Astute Analytica. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of segments in the India 5G market, covering all the major regions and countries. The major regions analyzed in the study are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also includes additional information related to key market determinants such as trends, drivers, challenges, and restraints that hinders the overall market growth with an overview for each mentioned segment in the study.