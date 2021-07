The reflation trade continues to lose momentum, or so the ongoing slide in the 10-year Treasury yield suggests. When the trading session closed on Wednesday (June 30), the 10-year rate dipped to 1.45%. That’s the third time this month that the benchmark rate fell to that level. If the 1.45% floor gives way, the downside break will be widely seen as a sign that rates will test even lower levels in the weeks ahead.